Champion Iron Reports Robust Q2 Results and Dividend

October 30, 2024 — 06:11 pm EDT

Champion Iron Ltd. (AU:CIA) has released an update.

Champion Iron Ltd. reported strong second-quarter results with $351 million in revenue and declared a dividend of $0.10 per share, overcoming challenges like forest fires that briefly impacted operations. The company continues to advance its DRPF project, investing $65 million this quarter, and is on track for commissioning in H2/2025. Champion Iron remains focused on reliable production and environmental commitments, positioning itself as a leader in sustainable steelmaking.

