Champion Iron price target lowered to C$6.50 from C$6.75 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst Orest Wowkodaw lowered the firm’s price target on Champion Iron (CIAFF) to C$6.50 from C$6.75 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
