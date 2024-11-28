Champion Iron Issues New Equity Under Incentive Plan

Champion Iron Ltd. (AU:CIA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Champion Iron Ltd. has announced the issuance of several unquoted securities, totaling 92,449 units, as part of their employee incentive scheme. These include performance share units, restricted share units, and deferred share units, all issued on November 28, 2024. This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to incentivize and reward their workforce.

For further insights into AU:CIA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.