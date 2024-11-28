Champion Iron Director Increases Stake with New Units

Champion Iron Ltd. (AU:CIA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Champion Iron Ltd. has announced a change in the securities interest of its director, Jessica McDonald, with an acquisition of 567 Deferred Share Units, bringing her total to 32,126 units. This change results from the issuance of units under the company’s 2018 Omnibus Incentive Plan. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects director engagement and potential confidence in the company’s future.

For further insights into AU:CIA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.