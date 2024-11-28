News & Insights

Champion Iron Director Increases Stake with New DSUs

November 28, 2024 — 05:27 pm EST

Champion Iron Ltd. (AU:CIA) has released an update.

Champion Iron Ltd. has reported a change in the interests of its director, Gary Lawler, who acquired an additional 2,378 Deferred Share Units (DSUs) under the company’s 2018 Omnibus Incentive Plan. The DSUs were valued at A$5.95 each, and this transaction did not involve any disposal of existing securities. Investors may find this development notable as it reflects ongoing insider activities within the company.

