Champion Iron (ASX:CIA) Price Target Increased by 5.68% to 8.67

The average one-year price target for Champion Iron (ASX:CIA) has been revised to 8.67 / share. This is an increase of 5.68% from the prior estimate of 8.21 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.27 to a high of 9.87 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.81% from the latest reported closing price of 7.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Champion Iron. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIA is 0.11%, a decrease of 17.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.36% to 36,916K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,156K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,092K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIA by 10.47% over the last quarter.

FFGCX - Fidelity Global Commodity Stock Fund holds 5,945K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,740K shares, representing a decrease of 13.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIA by 7.92% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,698K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,623K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIA by 4.54% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,105K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,762K shares, representing an increase of 16.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIA by 7.92% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,878K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,618K shares, representing an increase of 13.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIA by 0.07% over the last quarter.

