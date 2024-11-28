Champion Iron Announces Director’s Stake Increase

Champion Iron Ltd. (AU:CIA) has released an update.

Champion Iron Ltd. has announced a change in the interest of its director, Ronald Hugh Beevor, who acquired 501 deferred share units (DSUs) at a price of A$5.95 each. This adjustment is part of the company’s 2018 Omnibus Incentive Plan, reflecting ongoing strategic incentives for key company figures. The acquisition leaves Beevor with a total of 27,609 DSUs, signaling confidence in the company’s future performance.

