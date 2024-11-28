News & Insights

Champion Iron Announces Director’s Stake Increase

November 28, 2024 — 05:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Champion Iron Ltd. (AU:CIA) has released an update.

Champion Iron Ltd. has announced a change in the interest of its director, Ronald Hugh Beevor, who acquired 501 deferred share units (DSUs) at a price of A$5.95 each. This adjustment is part of the company’s 2018 Omnibus Incentive Plan, reflecting ongoing strategic incentives for key company figures. The acquisition leaves Beevor with a total of 27,609 DSUs, signaling confidence in the company’s future performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

