Champion Homes (SKY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Champion Homes Inc (Symbol: SKY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $78.17, changing hands as low as $75.44 per share. Champion Homes Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SKY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SKY's low point in its 52 week range is $59.44 per share, with $99.1651 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.66.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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