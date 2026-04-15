Champion Homes (SKY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

Looking at the chart above, SKY's low point in its 52 week range is $59.44 per share, with $99.1651 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.66.
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