Champion Homes, Inc. Reports Decline In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Champion Homes, Inc. (SKY) reported earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $49.157 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $64.687 million, or $1.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Champion Homes, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $48.294 million or $0.88 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.3% to $710.234 million from $701.318 million last year.

Champion Homes, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $49.157 Mln. vs. $64.687 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.89 vs. $1.13 last year. -Revenue: $710.234 Mln vs. $701.318 Mln last year.

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