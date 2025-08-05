Champion Homes, Inc. Reports Advance In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Champion Homes, Inc. (SKY) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $64.68 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $45.79 million, or $0.79 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Champion Homes, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $68.55 million or $1.19 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.7% to $701.31 million from $627.77 million last year.

Champion Homes, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $64.68 Mln. vs. $45.79 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.13 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue: $701.31 Mln vs. $627.77 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.