Champion Homes, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Champion Homes, Inc. (SKY) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $36.35 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $2.79 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Champion Homes, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $37.38 million or $0.65 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.7% to $593.87 million from $536.36 million last year.

Champion Homes, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $36.35 Mln. vs. $2.79 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.63 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $593.87 Mln vs. $536.36 Mln last year.

