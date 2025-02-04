Champion Homes, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Champion Homes, Inc. (SKY) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $61.54 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $46.97 million, or $0.81 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Champion Homes, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $60.13 million or $1.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.3% to $644.93 million from $559.46 million last year.

Champion Homes, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $61.54 Mln. vs. $46.97 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.06 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue: $644.93 Mln vs. $559.46 Mln last year.

