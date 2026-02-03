Champion Homes, Inc. Q3 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - Champion Homes, Inc. (SKY) announced a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $54.34 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $61.54 million, or $1.06 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.8% to $656.61 million from $644.93 million last year.

Champion Homes, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $54.34 Mln. vs. $61.54 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.97 vs. $1.06 last year. -Revenue: $656.61 Mln vs. $644.93 Mln last year.

