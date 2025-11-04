Champion Homes, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Champion Homes, Inc. (SKY) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $58.20 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $54.73 million, or $0.94 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Champion Homes, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $57.44 million or $1.01 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.0% to $684.43 million from $616.88 million last year.

Champion Homes, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

