Champagne group Laurent Perrier's shares slip after cyberattack

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published

Laurent Perrier's shares dipped by around 1% on Monday after the French champagne group said over the weekend that it had been the victim of a cyberattack.

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - Laurent Perrier's LPER.PA shares dipped by around 1% on Monday after the French champagne group said over the weekend that it had been the victim of a cyberattack.

Other French companies hit by cyber attacks this year include boat maker Beneteau, camping and van equipment maker Trigano and French IT monitoring company Centreon.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More