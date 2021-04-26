Champagne group Laurent Perrier's shares slip after cyberattack

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - Laurent Perrier's LPER.PA shares dipped by around 1% on Monday after the French champagne group said over the weekend that it had been the victim of a cyberattack.

Other French companies hit by cyber attacks this year include boat maker Beneteau, camping and van equipment maker Trigano and French IT monitoring company Centreon.

