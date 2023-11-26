Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals (NSE:CHAMBLFERT) Price Target Increased by 14.33% to 358.02

The average one-year price target for Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals (NSE:CHAMBLFERT) has been revised to 358.02 / share. This is an increase of 14.33% from the prior estimate of 313.14 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 303.00 to a high of 460.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.98% from the latest reported closing price of 308.70 / share.

Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals Maintains 2.43% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.43%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHAMBLFERT is 0.04%, a decrease of 23.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.62% to 13,685K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,420K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,342K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,239K shares, representing an increase of 4.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHAMBLFERT by 4.32% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,278K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,077K shares, representing an increase of 8.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHAMBLFERT by 3.22% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,873K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,103K shares, representing a decrease of 12.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHAMBLFERT by 19.79% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 931K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 891K shares, representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHAMBLFERT by 8.06% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.