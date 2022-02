Feb 18 (Reuters) - Spaceship company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N said on Friday that venture investor Chamath Palihapitiya would step down from his roles as chairman and board member to focus on other corporate commitments.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

