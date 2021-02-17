Chamath Palihapitiya Just Filed for 7 More SPACs

In the world of special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, there are no names bigger than Chamath Palihapitiya. The Social Capital CEO has taken Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE), Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN), and Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ: CLOV) public through his first three blank-check companies, while his fifth SPAC, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings V (NYSE: IPOE), has agreed to bring fintech start-up SoFi to the public markets. The fourth and sixth Palihapitiya-backed SPACs are still searching for acquisition targets.

Investors may soon get the chance to invest in several more of Chamath's SPACs, as the Social Capital Hedosophia investment group has just filed seven new SPAC names with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Not surprisingly, they are Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings VII through XIII. Presumably, they will correspond to ticker symbols IPOG through IPOM. Palihapitiya previously said that he reserved symbols all the way from IPOA through IPOZ.

What we don't know yet

To be sure, there's quite a bit we don't know:

We have no idea how much each SPAC is looking to raise in its IPO.

We have no idea when these SPACs will go public, and if all seven will go public simultaneously.

We have no idea what types of companies each will target, and who the board members of each will be.

The bottom line is that while these SPACs' names have been registered, no initial registration statements (S-1s) have been filed, so we don't have many details yet. But it looks like fans of Palihapitiya's SPACs will have some more choices soon.

