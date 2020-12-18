Chamath Palihapitiya Is The Chairman of the Board of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) And They Just Sold 38% Of Their Shares

Some Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chairman of the Board, Chamath Palihapitiya, recently sold a substantial US$98m worth of stock at a price of US$25.74 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 38% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Virgin Galactic Holdings

Notably, that recent sale by Chamath Palihapitiya is the biggest insider sale of Virgin Galactic Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$25.50. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$241k for 12.46k shares. But they sold 3.80m shares for US$98m. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:SPCE Insider Trading Volume December 18th 2020

Does Virgin Galactic Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Virgin Galactic Holdings insiders own about US$296m worth of shares (which is 5.0% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Virgin Galactic Holdings Tell Us?

An insider sold Virgin Galactic Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Virgin Galactic Holdings is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

