Challenges and Risks in ONEOK Inc.’s Integration of EnLink and Medallion

November 01, 2024 — 02:02 am EDT

Oneok Inc (OKE) has disclosed a new risk, in the Corporate Activity and Growth category.

The integration of EnLink and Medallion into ONEOK Inc. poses significant risks, as the successful realization of anticipated benefits depends on effective business combination. Failure to achieve this could result in unforeseen expenses, unknown liabilities, and a potential loss of key employees, which might disrupt ongoing operations and affect customer and employee relationships negatively. Additionally, the integration process may lead to inconsistencies in standards and procedures, further complicating the situation. These challenges could divert management’s focus and resources, ultimately impacting the company’s ability to achieve the desired outcomes from the acquisitions.

The average OKE stock price target is $100.38, implying 3.61% upside potential.

