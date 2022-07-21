Challenges and Opportunities for NUSI in 2022

It’s been a year of prolonged volatility within U.S. markets, and advisors and investors continue to look for avenues of opportunity in difficult times. A strategy for advisors looking for investment opportunities for their retirement clients may be the Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI), which seeks high monthly income while offering a measure of downside protection.

NUSI is an actively managed ETF that follows a rules-based options trading strategy that seeks to generate high current income every month and invests in stocks included in the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Nasdaq-100 Index consists of 100 of the largest non-finance securities that trade on the Nasdaq exchange and is a rules-based, market capitalization-weighted index.

It’s also been an index that has been particularly challenged in 2022. While NUSI seeks to generate income, it also seeks to offer a measure of downside protection through an options collar. A collar strategy is a strategy that entails holding shares of underlying security while simultaneously buying protective put options as well as writing calls for the same security. A put option gives its owner the right but not the obligation to sell the underlying asset at a specific price on a specific day. In contrast, a call option gives its owner the right but not the obligation to buy the asset instead.

The options collar is intended to generate added income alongside dividends received for the equity portion of NUSI. This additional income can be generated from writing the call options, with the premiums expected to exceed the costs of purchasing the protective puts.

The options collar also seeks to reduce the fund’s volatility and provide a measure of downside protection. Because the Nasdaq-100 has been dropping in incremental values, the drawdowns have been happening within a range where the collar strategy experiences losses, because the put strike price does not exceed the index value. The value of the put only kicks in when the drawdown of the index is greater than 10% from where the index was when the collar was established.

Nasdaq-100 Performance in 2022 Exceedingly Rare

This type of performance by the Nasdaq-100 where losses were between three to ten percent, has been rare historically, explained Mark Hackett, chief of investment research for Nationwide’s Investment Management Group, in an email to VettaFi.

This type of loss by the Nasdaq-100 has only happened in 69 of the last 438 months (16% of the time). The number of times this pattern has occurred where half of the months were within this range of performance (such as these first months of 2022) has only occurred a total of 16 times in the last 36 years (4%), Hackett detailed in his communication.*

It is also important to note that of the 14 times that the Nasdaq-100 was down more than half of the time in six months, 13 of those times were followed by a positive performance for the next 12 months, averaging returns of 18%.

NUSI offers the potential for reduced volatility for portfolios by seeking to provide a degree of downside protection and mitigation of sharp volatility movements and carries an expense ratio of 0.68%.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit our Retirement Income Channel.

* Data cited as of May 10, 2022. Period cited is 12/1985-5/2022.

