Challenges ahead for Brazil cotton output, says Abrapa president

By Roberto Samora

April 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's cotton production growth rate will likely face more lags next year due to increased input costs, according to the Brazilian Association of Cotton Producers (Abrapa), despite investments in quality and incentives for the use of cotton.

The 2022/23 crop, which registers slower-than-usual advance sales for the season, may decrease due to concerns about demand amid a worldwide economy impacted by the war in Ukraine, Abrapa's president Julio Busato, told Reuters.

Although cotton prices on the New York cotton exchange for earliest delivery have recently reached their highest levels in more than ten years, at around 140 cents per lb, costs have grown by almost 40%, halting early deals.

"If the costs of inputs and the price of cotton remain the same, we should back off a little in the cotton area, and make room for corn and soybeans," Busato said.

According to official figures, Brazil, the world’s second largest cotton exporter, reached record production of 3 million tons in the 2019/20 season. Its harvest decreased in the following cycle to 2.35 million tons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the current 2021/22 season is returning closer to the historic record high.

But the war has thrust the business climate into turmoil once again.

"Hopefully things will settle down, we can pull production back a little like we did during the pandemic. We wanted to go to 3 million tons again (in 2022/23) and we aren't going to, because of the inputs, so let's hope we don't fall to 2.5 million tons," he said.

According to Busato, the sector is still worried about what's ahead, with fears of an economic downturn in important countries, which may affect the demand for cotton more than for other agricultural produce, especially food products.

In the 2021/22 season, which will be harvested this year, things are comfortable. About 80% of the production is already sold, with average prices around 85 cents on the dollar, which give good returns, Busato said.

But things do not look as promising for the coming year. With rising fertilizer costs and uncertainty, business is slower, and only about 10% of a potential crop has been sold, according to Busato.

(Reporting by Robert Samora; Writing by Steven Grattan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Steven.Grattan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.