Challenger Limited Updates on Director’s Stock Holdings

Challenger Limited (AU:CGF) has released an update.

Challenger Limited has announced an update in the director Nicolas Hamilton’s holdings, revealing an acquisition of 394,275 Hurdled Performance Share Rights. This acquisition stems from an annual remuneration review, bringing Hamilton’s total performance rights and restricted shares to over 1.65 million. This move reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to align executive incentives with shareholder interests.

