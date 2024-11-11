News & Insights

Challenger Limited Increases Stake in Sigma Healthcare

November 11, 2024 — 12:27 am EST

Challenger Limited (AU:CGF) has released an update.

Challenger Limited has announced a change in its substantial holding in Sigma Healthcare Ltd, with its voting power increasing from 6.37% to 7.42%. This adjustment reflects significant activity in the market, involving multiple nominee companies handling ordinary fully paid securities. Investors might find this development intriguing as it may impact Sigma Healthcare’s market dynamics.

