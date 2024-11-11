Challenger Limited Increases Stake in Sigma Healthcare

Challenger Limited (AU:CGF) has released an update.

Challenger Limited has announced a change in its substantial holding in Sigma Healthcare Ltd, with its voting power increasing from 6.37% to 7.42%. This adjustment reflects significant activity in the market, involving multiple nominee companies handling ordinary fully paid securities. Investors might find this development intriguing as it may impact Sigma Healthcare’s market dynamics.

For further insights into AU:CGF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.