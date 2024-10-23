Challenger Limited Hosts 2024 Annual General Meeting

Challenger Limited (AU:CGF) has released an update.

Challenger Limited, listed on the ASX as CGF, is conducting its 2024 Annual General Meeting, offering both in-person and online participation options for shareholders. The meeting will cover the company’s performance over the past year, strategic achievements, and key business resolutions. Shareholders will also have the opportunity to engage with board members and executives on various company matters.

