Challenger Limited Director Increases Shareholdings

November 04, 2024 — 09:42 pm EST

Challenger Limited (AU:CGF) has released an update.

Challenger Limited’s director, Duncan West, has increased his indirect holdings in the company by acquiring 13,456 additional ordinary shares through an on-market trade, bringing his total holdings to 72,857 shares. The transaction was conducted at a price of $5.935 per share. This move may signal confidence in Challenger Limited’s future performance and could be of interest to investors.

