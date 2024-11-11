News & Insights

Challenger Limited Boosts Stake in Sigma Healthcare

November 11, 2024 — 12:27 am EST

Sigma Healthcare Ltd (AU:SIG) has released an update.

Challenger Limited has announced a change in its substantial holding interest in Sigma Healthcare Ltd, with a notable increase in voting power from 6.37% to 7.42%. This shift indicates a strategic move by Challenger and its associated entities, reflecting their growing influence in Sigma Healthcare’s governance. Investors may find this development intriguing as it could impact Sigma’s future market dynamics.

