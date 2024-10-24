Challenger Limited Boosts Stake in Cooper Energy

Challenger Limited (AU:CGF) has released an update.

Challenger Limited has increased its stake in Cooper Energy Limited, now holding a 7.66% voting power, up from 6.65%. This change highlights Challenger’s strategic investment moves within the energy sector, capturing the interest of investors keen on market dynamics and substantial shareholder activities.

