Challenger Limited Boosts Stake in Cooper Energy

October 24, 2024 — 01:37 am EDT

Challenger Limited (AU:CGF) has released an update.

Challenger Limited has increased its stake in Cooper Energy Limited, now holding a 7.66% voting power, up from 6.65%. This change highlights Challenger’s strategic investment moves within the energy sector, capturing the interest of investors keen on market dynamics and substantial shareholder activities.

