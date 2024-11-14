Challenger Limited Announces 2025 Financial Calendar

Challenger Limited (AU:CGF) has released an update.

Challenger Limited has announced its financial calendar for 2025, outlining key dates for half-year and full-year results, dividend announcements, and their annual general meeting. As Australia’s largest provider of annuities, Challenger’s schedule is crucial for investors seeking insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction. Any changes to these dates will be communicated to the ASX.

