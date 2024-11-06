News & Insights

Stocks

Challenger Limited Adjusts Stake in Lynas Rare Earths

November 06, 2024 — 12:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Challenger Limited (AU:CGF) has released an update.

Challenger Limited has updated its substantial holding in Lynas Rare Earths Ltd, altering its voting power from 7.19% to 6.12%. This change involves the trading of ordinary fully paid securities through various nominees including Citicorp, HSBC, and J.P. Morgan. Investors in the financial market should note this strategic adjustment as it may influence Lynas’s market dynamics.

For further insights into AU:CGF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CFIGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.