Challenger Limited Adjusts Stake in Lynas Rare Earths

Challenger Limited has updated its substantial holding in Lynas Rare Earths Ltd, altering its voting power from 7.19% to 6.12%. This change involves the trading of ordinary fully paid securities through various nominees including Citicorp, HSBC, and J.P. Morgan. Investors in the financial market should note this strategic adjustment as it may influence Lynas’s market dynamics.

