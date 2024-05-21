News & Insights

Challenger Limited Adjusts Stake in Lifestyle Communities

May 21, 2024 — 03:18 am EDT

Challenger Limited (AU:CGF) has released an update.

Challenger Limited has notified a change in its substantial holding in Lifestyle Communities Limited, altering the voting power associated with its shares. This financial maneuver involves both on-market transactions and off-market transfers, reflecting a dynamic shift in Challenger Limited’s investment strategy.

