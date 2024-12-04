Challenger Limited Acquires Stake in IPD Group

IPD Group Ltd (AU:IPG) has released an update.

Challenger Limited has become a substantial holder in IPD Group Ltd, acquiring a 5.12% voting power. This move highlights Challenger’s strategic interest in expanding its investment portfolio within the stock market. Investors will be keen to watch how this substantial holding influences IPD Group’s market dynamics.

