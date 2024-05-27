Challenger Gold Showcases Major Projects at Conference

Challenger Exploration Limited (AU:CEL) has released an update.

Challenger Gold Limited is set to present at the Emerging Growth Conference, providing an interactive platform for investors to engage with CEO Kris Knauer. The company, aiming to be a leading gold producer, boasts the Hualilan Gold Project in Argentina with a 2.8 Moz AuEq resource, and the El Guayabo Gold/Copper Project in Ecuador, with a recent 4.5 Moz gold equivalent Mineral Resource Estimate.

For further insights into AU:CEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.