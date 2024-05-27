News & Insights

Challenger Gold Showcases Major Projects at Conference

Challenger Exploration Limited (AU:CEL) has released an update.

Challenger Gold Limited is set to present at the Emerging Growth Conference, providing an interactive platform for investors to engage with CEO Kris Knauer. The company, aiming to be a leading gold producer, boasts the Hualilan Gold Project in Argentina with a 2.8 Moz AuEq resource, and the El Guayabo Gold/Copper Project in Ecuador, with a recent 4.5 Moz gold equivalent Mineral Resource Estimate.

