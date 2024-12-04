Challenger Gold Secures Toll Milling and Investment

Challenger Exploration Limited (AU:CEL) has released an update.
Challenger Gold Limited has secured a binding agreement with Casposo Argentina Mining Limited for toll milling, ensuring a processing capacity of 150,000 tonnes annually for three years at the Hualilan Gold Project. The agreement includes favorable terms like a base processing fee and a performance-based incentive structure, while also providing working capital to cover costs until cash flow begins. Additionally, a $6.6 million strategic investment is nearing completion, marking significant progress in the company’s production efforts.
