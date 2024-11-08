Challenger Gold Limited Issues New Shares for Settlement

Challenger Exploration Limited (AU:CEL) has released an update.

Challenger Gold Limited has announced the issuance of over 6 million new fully paid ordinary shares as part of a settlement agreement with a supplier. This move is expected to provide the company with financial flexibility by converting debt into equity. The securities will be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code CEL.

