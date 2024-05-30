News & Insights

Challenger Gold AGM Concludes with Shareholder Approval

May 30, 2024 — 11:39 pm EDT

Challenger Exploration Limited (AU:CEL) has released an update.

Challenger Gold Limited has announced successful results from its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on May 31, 2024, with all resolutions presented to shareholders passed by a poll. Key resolutions included the adoption of the Remuneration Report, re-election of directors, and approval of various share and performance rights issues. This outcome demonstrates strong shareholder support for the company’s management and strategic initiatives.

