Challenger Gold AGM Concludes with Shareholder Approval

Challenger Gold Limited has announced successful results from its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on May 31, 2024, with all resolutions presented to shareholders passed by a poll. Key resolutions included the adoption of the Remuneration Report, re-election of directors, and approval of various share and performance rights issues. This outcome demonstrates strong shareholder support for the company’s management and strategic initiatives.

