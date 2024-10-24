Challenger Exploration Issues New Shares on ASX

Challenger Exploration Limited (AU:CEL) has released an update.

Challenger Exploration Limited is set to boost its market presence with the issuance of 88,888,675 fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX. This development may attract investors looking for growth opportunities in the gold sector. The move aligns with previously announced transactions, potentially enhancing the company’s financial standing.

