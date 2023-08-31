Challenger Exploration (ASX:CEL) Price Target Increased by 43.40% to 0.39

The average one-year price target for Challenger Exploration (ASX:CEL) has been revised to 0.39 / share. This is an increase of 43.40% from the prior estimate of 0.27 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.38 to a high of 0.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 416.80% from the latest reported closing price of 0.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Challenger Exploration. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CEL is 0.01%, an increase of 1.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.73% to 1,885K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BLACKROCK FUNDS - BlackRock Commodity Strategies Fund Investor A Shares holds 1,731K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,351K shares, representing a decrease of 35.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEL by 1.00% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 104K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 49K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

