Challenge to Texas A&M workforce diversity policies is moot, judge rules

By Daniel Wiessner

Sept 29 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Texas on Friday threw out a lawsuit claiming Texas A&M University discriminates against white and Asian men through its workforce diversity initiatives.

U.S. District Judge Charles Eskridge in Houston in a 14-page ruling said the 2022 lawsuit became moot when Texas in June adopted a law prohibiting public universities from giving race-based preferences to employees and job applicants.

Richard Lowery, an associate professor of finance at the University of Texas at Austin, said in his lawsuit that Texas A&M's affirmative action policies bar him from getting a faculty job with the Texas A&M system because he is white.

That university system includes 11 state-run universities with more than 150,000 students.

Eskridge said that because of the new Texas law, which takes effect Jan. 1, Lowery's claims involving Texas A&M's past practices are moot.

And because Texas A&M is overhauling its policies to comply with the state law and a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down race-conscious college admissions policies, Lowery's claims that the school should be ordered to abandon its policies are not ripe, the judge said.

Texas A&M and lawyers for Lowery did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lowery is represented by America First Legal (AFL), a conservative nonprofit founded by former Trump administration officials, and former Texas Solicitor General Jonathan Mitchell, who has been involved in several other cases challenging diversity policies.

Many U.S. colleges and universities have been sued over race-conscious admission policies for students, and the U.S. Supreme Court in June held that those policies are unconstitutional.

But fewer cases have focused on diversity and affirmative action policies adopted by universities with respect to their employees, which could be vulnerable to legal challenges in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling.

Lowery claimed that policies adopted by Texas A&M favor women and non-Asian minorities in hiring, promotions and pay. That includes setting aside some faculty positions for members of underrepresented minority groups, according to the lawsuit.

Eskridge on Friday said Lowery will have to wait and see whether Texas A&M complies with the new Texas law before he can sue the school again.

The judge also said Lowery lacked standing to file the lawsuit because he never applied for a job with Texas A&M.

"Lowery can't simply assume the conclusion that ongoing discrimination exists and is injuring him," Eskridge wrote.

The case is Lowery v. Texas A&M University System, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, No. 4:22-cv-03091.

For Lowery: Jonathan Mitchell of Mitchell Law; Gene Hamilton of America First Legal Foundation

For Texas A&M: Jesika Blanco of Norton Rose Fulbright

(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner)

