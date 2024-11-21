CHALIECO Announces Capital Increase for Subsidiaries

China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited Class H (HK:2068) has released an update.

China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited (CHALIECO) has announced a capital increase for its subsidiaries, reducing its ownership from 100% to at least 60%. The transaction, involving a capital injection of RMB2.29 billion by new investors including Chinalco Suihe, marks a significant investment move in compliance with Hong Kong Listing Rules and requires shareholder approval.

