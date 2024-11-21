CHALIECO Announces Capital Increase for Subsidiaries

China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited Class H (HK:2068) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited (CHALIECO) has announced a capital increase for its subsidiaries, reducing its ownership from 100% to at least 60%. The transaction, involving a capital injection of RMB2.29 billion by new investors including Chinalco Suihe, marks a significant investment move in compliance with Hong Kong Listing Rules and requires shareholder approval.
For further insights into HK:2068 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.