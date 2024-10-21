News & Insights

Chalice Mining Sets Date for 2024 AGM

October 21, 2024 — 04:18 am EDT

Chalice Mining Limited (AU:CHN) has released an update.

Chalice Mining Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting will take place on November 21 at The Westin Hotel in Perth, Australia. Shareholders will receive meeting materials electronically unless they have opted for hard copies. Investors can access the details on Chalice’s website or the ASX platform.

