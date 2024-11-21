Chalice Mining Issues New Performance Rights

Chalice Mining Limited (AU:CHN) has released an update.

Chalice Mining Limited has announced the issuance of 696,458 performance rights under an employee incentive scheme on November 21, 2024. These securities will not be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move indicates Chalice Mining’s commitment to aligning employee interests with company performance.

