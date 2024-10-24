Chalice Mining Gains New Major Investor

Chalice Mining Limited (AU:CHN) has released an update.

Chalice Mining Limited has announced a new substantial holder in its stock, with State Street Bank and Trust Company acquiring significant voting power. This notable investment move could impact the company’s stock activity, drawing attention from investors and the financial market. Such developments often signal strategic shifts and potential future growth opportunities for the company.

