CHALICE GOLD MINES (ASX:CHN) Price Target Decreased by 5.40% to 3.43

The average one-year price target for CHALICE GOLD MINES (ASX:CHN) has been revised to 3.43 / share. This is an decrease of 5.40% from the prior estimate of 3.62 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.52 to a high of 7.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 133.03% from the latest reported closing price of 1.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in CHALICE GOLD MINES. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHN is 0.15%, a decrease of 33.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.67% to 30,820K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 11,782K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,449K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,399K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHN by 27.71% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,628K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,582K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHN by 18.34% over the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 2,583K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,040K shares, representing a decrease of 17.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHN by 30.49% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,857K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,810K shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHN by 25.18% over the last quarter.

