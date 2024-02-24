Chalet Hotels (NSEI:CHALET) Price Target Increased by 18.55% to 813.49

The average one-year price target for Chalet Hotels (NSEI:CHALET) has been revised to 813.49 / share. This is an increase of 18.55% from the prior estimate of 686.22 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 499.95 to a high of 934.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.74% from the latest reported closing price of 863.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chalet Hotels. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHALET is 0.04%, an increase of 97.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 35.00% to 558K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BESIX - William Blair Emerging Markets Small Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 124K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

SMIN - iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF holds 102K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares, representing an increase of 12.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHALET by 0.19% over the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 98K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHALET by 29.23% over the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 77K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 65K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

