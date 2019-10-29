Chalco Q3 profit slumps 84% as higher costs weigh

BEIJING, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Aluminum Corp of China Ltd 601600.SS, 2600.HK, known as Chalco, saw its third-quarter net profit fall 83.9% as higher costs cancelled out an increase in revenues, a company filing showed on Tuesday.

Chalco, the listed arm of state-owned aluminium producer Chinalco, posted net income of 102.61 million yuan ($14.52 million) in July-September, down from a restated figure of 639.03 million yuan a year earlier, according to a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Third-quarter operating revenues rose by 17.2% year-on-year to 50.77 billion yuan but the total cost of operations was almost at the same level, surging 20.5% to 50.35 billion yuan.

The wafer-thin profit underscores the cost pressure aluminium smelters in China, the world's biggest producer of the metal, are under as Shanghai aluminium prices SAFcv1 struggle to go and stay beyond 14,000 yuan a tonne, often considered a break-even level.

Prices are currently at 13,775 yuan a tonne, having spiked to as high as 14,640 yuan last month on fears of a supply shortage after unplanned shutdowns at two Chinese smelters.

The third-quarter result marked Chalco's lowest profit since the fourth quarter of 2017, excluding a net loss in October-December last year.

Profits in the first nine months of 2019 fell 47.7% year-on-year to 808.37 million yuan, according to Chalco, which did not provide any production data in the filing.

($1 = 7.0644 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Tom Daly, editing by Louise Heavens)

((tom.daly@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 5669 2119;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.