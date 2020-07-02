Chalco cuts alumina production in China's Shanxi province

BEIJING, July 2 (Reuters) - Aluminum Corp of China Ltd 601600.SS2600.HK said on Thursday it would implement "flexible production," a phrase used to refer to output cuts, at three alumina production lines in northern China's Shanxi province in accordance with market conditions.

The three lines, at subsidiaires Shanxi Huaxing and Shanxi New Material, have combined production capacity of 1.8 million tonnes per year of alumina, the company, known as Chalco, said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Tom Daly and Min Zhang; Editing by Edmund Blair)

