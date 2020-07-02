Commodities

Chalco cuts alumina production in China's Shanxi province

Contributors
Tom Daly Reuters
Min Zhang Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Christina Hu / Reuters

BEIJING, July 2 (Reuters) - Aluminum Corp of China Ltd 601600.SS2600.HK said on Thursday it would implement "flexible production," a phrase used to refer to output cuts, at three alumina production lines in northern China's Shanxi province in accordance with market conditions.

The three lines, at subsidiaires Shanxi Huaxing and Shanxi New Material, have combined production capacity of 1.8 million tonnes per year of alumina, the company, known as Chalco, said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Tom Daly and Min Zhang; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((tom.daly@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 5669 2119;))

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

