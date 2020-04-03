Chalco could cut some aluminium prouction if price falls below costs

BEIJING, April 3 (Reuters) - Aluminum Corp of China 601600.SS, 2600.HK, known as Chalco, would consider carrying out maintenance or even shuttering some aluminium production if prices fall below its cash costs, a company executive said on Friday.

There has been no change in Chalco's production capacity for alumina, the material used to make aluminium, at present, finance chief Wang Jun said in an online investor Q&A, adding that Chalco would make adjustments at an appropriate time based on alumina prices.

Aluminium prices in Shanghai SAFcv1 hit a more than four-year low of 11,250 yuan ($1,586.90) a tonne in Shanghai on Thursday.

($1 = 7.0893 Chinese yuan renminbi)

