Chalco appoints power specialist as new president

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Aluminum Corp of China Ltd 601600.SS, 2600.HK, known as Chalco, said on Wednesday its president He Zhihui had resigned with immediate effect and been replaced by company vice president Zhu Runzhou, who has a background in power plants.

The 56-year old Zhu previously served as general manager of Chalco Xinjiang Aluminum Power Co and takes over the No. 2 position at Chalco when aluminium producers in China are seeking to use cleaner power sources than traditional coal for the energy-intensive smelting process.

Zhu is a senior engineer with "extensive experience in energy, technologies on power plants and corporate operation and management," Chalco said in a Hong Kong stock exchange filing.

He Zhihui, who was born in 1962, resigned as president and executive director of Chalco due to "work re-allocation," the filing said. It was not immediately clear what his next job posting would be.

The switch continues a busy year for management changes at state-run Chalco, which still has no permanent chairman following the departure of Lu Dongliang in May.

