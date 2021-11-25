Chairperson & CEO David Rosenblatt Just Bought 1.1% More Shares In 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Potential 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) shareholders may wish to note that the Chairperson & CEO, David Rosenblatt, recently bought US$301k worth of stock, paying US$13.37 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 1.1%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At 1stdibs.Com

In fact, the recent purchase by Chairperson & CEO David Rosenblatt was not their only acquisition of 1stdibs.Com shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$1.5m worth of shares at a price of US$15.84 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$13.85 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. David Rosenblatt was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

David Rosenblatt purchased 122.50k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$14.65. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:DIBS Insider Trading Volume November 25th 2021

Insider Ownership of 1stdibs.Com

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. 1stdibs.Com insiders own about US$35m worth of shares. That equates to 6.7% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The 1stdibs.Com Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of 1stdibs.Com we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of 1stdibs.Com.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

